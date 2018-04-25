5-Foot Snake 'Chills' In Delhi Assembly, Rescued From Air Cooler

Two snake rescuers carefully removed the reptile from the cooler and transferred it into a transport carrier. The snake is currently under observation and will soon be released into the wild.
"We have carried out several snake rescues from the Vidhan Sabha premises as it is located very close to Kamla Nehru Ridge, which is home to a variety of wildlife species mainly birds, reptiles, deer and antelopes," said Wasim Akram, Manager Wildlife SOS Special Projects.
Royal snake also known as a diadem snake is non-venomous and is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Royal snakes mostly feed on rodents, lizards, birds and small mammals. As a defense mechanism under threats and stressful situations, they coil up and hiss loudly but rarely bite in retaliation.
Last year, a seven-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit from the Air Force Station in Tughlakabad.
