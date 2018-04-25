5-Foot Snake "Chills" In Delhi Assembly, Rescued From Air Cooler This is the second royal snake to be rescued by the Wildlife SOS team from the Delhi Vidhan Sabha this year.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT A five-foot snake was rescued from the Delhi Vidhan Sabha New Delhi: A five-foot snake was rescued from the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. Staff members found a royal snake (or spalerosophis atriceps) coiled up inside an air cooler in the library block and immediately called conservation NGO Wildlife SOS for help. The organisation's Rapid Response Unit rescued the snake. This is the second royal snake to be rescued by the Wildlife SOS team from the Vidhan Sabha this year.



Two snake rescuers carefully removed the reptile from the cooler and transferred it into a transport carrier. The snake is currently under observation and will soon be released into the wild.



"We have carried out several snake rescues from the Vidhan Sabha premises as it is located very close to Kamla Nehru Ridge, which is home to a variety of wildlife species mainly birds, reptiles, deer and antelopes," said Wasim Akram, Manager Wildlife SOS Special Projects.



"Often the plight of urban wildlife is dismissed because people consider them to be a nuisance and they are often met with hostility," said Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS. "Snakes are ecologically required for rodent control and never attack or bite unless they are cornered, stepped on or threatened."

A royal snake (or spalerosophis atriceps) was rescued from an air cooler in the Delhi Assembly (Representational Image)

Royal snake also known as a diadem snake is non-venomous and is protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Royal snakes mostly feed on rodents, lizards, birds and small mammals. As a defense mechanism under threats and stressful situations, they coil up and hiss loudly but rarely bite in retaliation.



