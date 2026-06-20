3-Month-Old Infant In China Hospitalised After Drinking Baby Milk Made With Vegetable Juice

A three-month-old baby in China was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after falling seriously ill when his parents prepared his baby formula using vegetable juice instead of water. Doctors later confirmed that the infant had suffered nitrite poisoning. According to the South China Morning Post, the baby boy was rushed to Zhongshan Women and Children's Hospital in southern Guangdong province after his body turned purple, his mouth became purplish-blue, and he experienced difficulty breathing.

His parents told doctors that the symptoms appeared shortly after the baby consumed his milk. They explained that they had mixed the baby formula with vegetable juice instead of water because they believed vegetable juice was more nutritious than plain water.

After examining the child, doctors diagnosed him with nitrite poisoning. The infant received treatment in the hospital for two days before being discharged in mid-June.

Doctors explained that when vegetables are boiled for a long time, the juice produced contains large amounts of nitrites. They said that if parents use this vegetable juice to prepare baby formula, it can be harmful to infants.

According to the doctors, a three-month-old baby's digestive system and kidneys are not fully developed, making it difficult for the body to handle high levels of nitrates.

They further explained that once nitrites enter the bloodstream, they reduce the blood's ability to carry oxygen. This is why the baby's mouth, skin and fingernails turned purple.

Following the incident, doctors advised parents to prepare baby formula only with warm water. They warned against using vegetable juice, rice water, fruit juice or any type of soup as a substitute for water while preparing infant formula.

Cao Qi, a paediatrician at Nanning No. 1 People's Hospital in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, also reminded parents to recognise the symptoms of nitrite poisoning and take the baby to the hospital immediately if such signs appear.