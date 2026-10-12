2014 Photo Of PM Modi With Vijay Goes Viral. Here's Why

A 12-year-old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has resurfaced on social media, prompting users to reflect on how much can change in a little over a decade. The photograph, originally shared by PM Modi on X on April 16, 2014, shows him sitting alongside Vijay, who was then a prominent Tamil film star. Modi captioned the post: "With noted film personality in the south, Vijay".

Sharing the old photograph, an X user posted: "Never kill yourself, lot can happen in 12 years." The post has attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of reposts, with the caption striking a chord with users because of the dramatic changes in Vijay's public life since the picture was taken.

"True. Live your life whether it's good or bad. You never know what happens," one user commented. "He was already a superstar then," said another.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, subsequently entered politics and founded the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He has since risen to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marking a remarkable transition from the film industry to the highest political office in the state.

The photograph has gained renewed attention amid PM Modi's visit to Chennai on Sunday when the two leaders shared the stage. The Prime Minister inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore and attended events alongside the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

A major highlight of the visit was the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani stretch of Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project, built at a cost of around Rs 4,900 crore. The corridor includes a 3.7-km double-decker structure and is expected to improve connectivity across parts of Chennai.

The same photograph has circulated before, including during the campaigning for 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.