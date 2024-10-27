'20 Bottles Leli': Singles Receive Free Water Bottles At Diljit Dosanjhs Delhi Concert

Singles received free water bottles at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Delhi experienced an unforgettable night as Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh launched the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour on Saturday at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Thousands of fans packed the venue, creating substantial traffic around the stadium. Long queues stretched as far as the eye could see as fans eagerly waited to enter. Excitement filled the air as fans, many of whom had waited hours for the show, celebrated the return of their favourite artist to the Indian stage.

Amid the concert buzz, one initiative stole the spotlight on social media. Volunteers from the matrimonial site Jeevansathi.com were seen handing out water bottles to single attendees outside the stadium. Wearing white T-shirts with the slogan "Singles Ko Paani Pilao Yojana," the volunteers distributed bottles labelled with a witty message: "Jeevansathi pe aa gaye hote toh aaj ye bottle nahi uska haath pakda hota," meaning, "If you'd joined Jeevansathi, you'd be holding hands instead of a bottle." The clever campaign went viral online, drawing laughs and appreciation.

“I'm a single girl I'll enjoy myself at Diljit's concert”



@swatic12) October 26, 2024

A user commented on the viral post, "Next level marketing strategy."

Another user wrote, "Swati: Main udna chahti hoon, daudna chahti hoon, girna bhi chahti hoon, bas rukna nahi chahti.Jeevansathi: Yeh lo bottle pakdo."

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Diljit opened the concert with a powerful performance with the crowd cheering. In a touching moment, he paused to hold the Indian flag high, receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. Emotional, he declared, "Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai (This is my country, this is my home)!" His words deeply resonated with fans, adding a heartfelt touch to the high-energy night. He went on to thank the crowd, saying, "Thank you for your love and kindness over the years."

Hours after bringing the house down in Delhi, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from his event last night.

He captioned the post, "History Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 Milde an Same Time Same Stadium Day 2."