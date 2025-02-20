14-Year-Old "Human Calculator" From Maharashtra Breaks Six Guinness World Records In One Day

Guinness World Records (GWR) frequently showcases many achievements accomplished by individuals worldwide. One recent highlight features a "Human Calculator Kid" who bagged six world records in just one day. According to GWR, Aaryan Shukla, a 14-year-old genius from Maharashtra, first vowed a large audience when set the record for the "fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers" last year. Now, he was recently invited to Dubai to take some of the toughest mental calculations world records ever attempted, and to everyone's surprise, the 14-year-old managed to break six world records in just one day.

Aaryan Shukla now holds the record for the fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers (30.9 seconds), the fastest time to mentally add 200 four-digit numbers (1 min, 9.68 seconds), the fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers (18.71 seconds), the fastest time to mentally divide a 20-digit number by a ten-digit number set of 10 (5 min, 42 seconds), the fastest time to mentally multiply two five-digit numbers set of 10 (51.69 seconds) and the fastest time to mentally multiply two eight-digit numbers set of 10 (2 min, 35.41 seconds).

After winning the six records, the 14-year-old shared some of the reasons for his success. "Daily practice is one of the important aspects to prepare for competitions, so I practise for about 5-6 hours daily," he told GWR. "Sahaja Yoga meditation helps me to keep calm and focused," he said.

Aaryan also tried to explain what happens in his head when he performs 'impossible' sums super-fast. "A lot of things in mental calculations happen in a flash of a second, so I cannot say what happens inside my head, I just do it naturally. Basically, it's so fast that you can't think, you just need to do the calculations," he said.

Also Read | "Taking Matters Into My Own Hands": Woman Turns To Dating App To Find Job

Notably, Aaryan is among the founding board members of the Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA), an association of mental calculators worldwide, focused on expanding and strengthening mental calculation. According to GMCA's site, he has been practising mental math and calculation since the age of 6 years and won the Mental Calculation World Cup in 2022 in Germany at the age of just 12 years old. He has also won many international titles in the past and created multiple world records in various disciplines of mental calculation.