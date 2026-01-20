11-Year-Old Chinese Girl Writes "I Miss You" Messages To Late Grandfather, Touches Hearts

A young girl in China has moved millions of internet users after it was discovered that she often sends messages to her late grandfather. The messages, found on her phone-watch, reveal a deep bond between the 11-year-old and her late grandfather, even though she rarely talks about his death, reported South China Morning Post.

According to The Cover, the girl's mother, Han, who lives in Sichuan province, saw these messages while checking her daughter's phone-watch. She was not only surprised but also moved by the sight.

Han said in a video, "My daughter was only nine years old when her grandfather passed away. Since then, she hasn't tried to talk to herself about him."

She realised that her little girl has grown up now and doesn't express her emotions much, but keeps them in her heart.

Phone-Watches are electronic devices purchased by parents in China for communication. They allow children to make calls and chat with people in their contact lists, but don't allow internet browsing.

Han explained that her daughter had recently been talking incessantly about a particular boy who treats her well. Out of curiosity, Han checked the watch's chat records and discovered that his daughter had sent several messages to her late grandfather.

Messages Filled With Memories And Affection

The girl's messages included her schoolwork, things she saw during her travels, and "I miss you" memes in Chinese.

Han said, "Whenever my daughter said 'I miss you' to her grandfather, he always responded via voice message."

Han also explained, "She started sending messages to her grandfather about two weeks after his passing. I had no idea my daughter had such deep love for him."

These messages show that the girl expressed her love in a calm and emotional way and always kept her grandfather close in her thoughts. This story is touching people across China and proves that children cope with grief and the pain of loss in their own unique ways.