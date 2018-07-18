'Will Be Home...', Mason Told Wife Hours Before He Died At Noida Building

Ranjana didn't realise that she was talking to her husband Rajneesh Bhuimali, 36, on the phone for the last time when he called to inform her that he won't be home on Tuesday evening as usual.

Rajneesh -- a mason who was one of the four persons who died in the building collapse in Greater Noida on Tuesday night -- had told his wife that he was staying back since he wasn't done as yet and would be back home on Wednesday evening.

But fate had other plans.

Ranjana, a mother of two teenagers, woke up on Wednesday morning to the news of the collapse of two buildings in Shahberi village in Greater Noida -- one of the fast-developing real estate hubs adjoining Delhi.

She went to the spot frenetically looking for Rajneesh Bhuimali since his phone was not reachable.

As she saw the collapsed building where Rajneesh Bhuimali was supposed to spend the night, she fainted. When she regained consciousness, relatives confirmed that her husband's body was one of the three removed from the debris early this morning.

"We went to the hospital and confirmed his identity from a tattoo on his hand. His body was mangled," Sanjay, a cousin of Ranjana and a mason working in a nearby building, told IANS.

Rajneesh Bhuimali lived with his wife and two children in east Delhi.

"He had decided to stay back because he could not finish the day's work. He thought he will complete it on Tuesday night or early morning on Wednesday. Who had thought this (collapse) will happen?" a visibly dejected Sanjay said.

Rajneesh Bhuimali migrated to the National Capital Region several years ago from Malda in West Bengal, his family said.