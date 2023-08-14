Watch: Fight Breaks Out In Greater Noida Housing Society Over Parking, 2 Arrested

Cops dragged some of the culprits in police vans.

Two people have been arrested after a video showing a fight at a Noida housing society went viral. According to a tweet by Noida Police, the incident took place on Sunday (August 13) at Flora Heritage housing society in Greater Noida West. The fight started after a dispute over parking in the highrise. When the police reached the spot, some of the residents attacked the cops too, after which two people were taken into custody. The video was posted by many journalists and local outlets.

The now-viral clip shows the culprits trying to prevent the police from putting them in the PCR vans. Other cops are engaged in fight against the residents. Some women are also seen stopping the police from taking them away.

Some users on Twitter, now rebranded as X, said the police snatched the mobile phones of a woman who was recording the entire incident.

In a detailed statement, the police said that a case has been registered at local police station and two people arrested. The statement further said that the police are looking for other people, not yet identified.

pic.twitter.com/iTA7e29Hu6 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 14, 2023

Earlier this year, a fight broke out at a market in Noida's Sector 46 after a person parked his car in front of a shop.

CCTV footage of the incident had gone viral on social media. In the video, some people were seen throwing chairs at each other.

The fight, which took place between the shopkeeper and the car drivers, also saw some people take out metal rods.