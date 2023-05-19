Video: Security Guard Thrashed By 2 Men In Noida Housing Society Over Parking Dispute

The two men did not let the security guard escape.

A security guard of a housing society in Noida was thrashed by two men over a parking issue, news agency ANI reported. A video of the incident was captured on CCTV installed in the residential society and shows the men approaching the guard, who appears to be sleeping, and start beating him up. According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the incident took place at 1.25 am on Thursday. Noida Police later posted about the incident on Twitter and said that one of the attackers has been arrested.

#WATCH | UP: security guard of a residential society in Noida Sector 70 was thrashed by 2 men over a parking issue



The video clip, posted by ANI on its Twitter handle, shows two men entering the room of the security guard who is sleeping on a sofa.

He wakes up after hearing some noise but the men pounce on him and start punching.

The guard tries to get away, but the grip of the two men appears to be too strong. One of the attackers also puts the guard in a chokehold due to which he falls down.

The attack continues and the two men even kick the security guard.

A third man, who was so far standing outside the guard room to keep an eye, then appears in the video and asks the attackers to leave.

The police later tweeted in Hindi that they took action after watching the video and arrested one of the accused.

आशियाना होम्स सोसाइटी में गाड़ी पार्किंग करने के विवाद में 02 व्यक्तियों द्वारा सोसाइटी के गार्ड के साथ मारपीट की गई, उक्त प्रकरण में थाना फेस-3 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा मारपीट करने वाले आरोपी को विधिक कार्रवाई करते हुए गिरफ्तार किया गया, अन्य आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/FMIuc0D1vy — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 19, 2023

They also said that the incident took place in Ashiana Homes housing society in Sector 70, Noida. The police are now looking for the second accused who is on the run.