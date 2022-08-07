Politician Who Abused Woman On Run, Supporters Mob Noida Housing Society

Residents at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93B face-off with Shrikant Tyagi's supporters

Days after a politician abused and pushed a woman on camera at a residential complex in Noida, the man's supporters turned up at the housing complex, shouted slogans and asked for the address of the woman. The accused, Shrikant Tyagi, had claimed he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and had posted photos of him with senior BJP leaders; however, the BJP has said he is not associated with them.

Residents at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93B, angry at the ruckus created by Mr Tyagi's supporters, also came out in large numbers and protested against the police for not taking action.

In a video taken on mobile, the police, standing between the residents and the slogan-shouting supporters of Mr Tyagi, are seen trying to control the situation.

The residents pointed out the brazenness of the politician, who despite having caught on camera abusing and pushing a woman, allegedly sent his supporters and threatened the woman and residents at night right in the middle of the housing complex.

Mr Tyagi, who faces a police case, is at large 48 hours after the first incident was reported. The National Commission for Women has also told the police to arrest him.

The police have detained the politician's supporters.

The woman at Grand Omaxe had asked Mr Tyagi to remove palm trees he had planted in the park area of the housing complex. Mr Tyagi had been involved in the dispute with the society residents since 2019. They accuse him of encroaching upon the common area and the park and threatening them.

The BJP has distanced itself from Mr Tyagi after his photos with top party leaders including JP Nadda and Swatantra Dev Singh surfaced on social media.