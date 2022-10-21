Noida Politician Seen Abusing Woman Gets Grand Welcome After Jail Release

Shrikant Tyagi said the gangster charges against him are fabricated.

Politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested for abusing a woman at a society in Noida, received a grand welcome after his release from the jail. Mr Tyagi was garlanded and flower petals were showered on him as his supporters raised slogans of "Shrikant bhaiya zindabad". Sweets were distributed too.

Back home, he targeted his opponents and said the gangster charges against him are fabricated. Mr Tyagi said that he was being targeted in a "sponsored conspiracy" in an attempt to finish his political career.

"One of our sisters was put forward in this conspiracy. An attempt was made to finish me politically by staging a dispute between us and filming it," he said.

He also thanked the Tyagi community for supporting him and his family when he was in jail. "An attempt was also made to defame the Tyagi community. It's natural that the investigation was one-sided," he said.

Asked whether he will continue in politics, he said, "Why not? I am a political leader, what else will I do?"

He said he will meet his supporters and talk to them before he decides his next move.

Mr Tyagi was granted bail by Allahabad High Court on Monday and he was released yesterday, just ahead of Diwali.

Shrikant Tyagi was arrested from Meerut in August after a video showing him abusing a woman at Noida's Grand Omaxe society went viral. Besides using expletives, he was also seen assaulting the woman who had accused him of illegal encroachment in a common area in the society.

Gangster charges were levelled against him in the case which was opposed by the Tyagi community.

Tyagi had claimed to be a member of the BJP farmers' wing and was seen in photos with top BJP leaders, including party chief JP Nadda. The BJP has denied any association with him.