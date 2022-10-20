Noida Politician Shrikant Tyagi Who Abused Woman Released From Jail

Justice Surendra Singh granted Shrikant Tyagi bail in the Gangsters Act case.

Politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for assaulting a woman in a Noida society, was released from jail on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

Tyagi was in the Luksar jail in Greater Noida since August 9, and was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court two days ago.

"He was released this (Thursday) evening after all legal formalities," Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh told PTI.

Tyagi (34) walked out of the jail around 6.30 pm and headed to his home in Grand Omaxe society in Noida Sector 93B.

His family thanked the Tyagi Community for its support during their ordeal.

The community members had held panchayats to mobilise support for Tyagi and staged a protest outside the society here after his arrest in August, demanding his release and revocation of the Gangsters Act in the case.

"We are very happy and have got sweets at home for his welcome. We will be celebrating Diwali now with full fervour," his wife Anu Tyagi said.

Tyagi was granted bail by the Allahabad Court on Monday.

Justice Surendra Singh granted him bail in the Gangsters Act case after his counsel argued that he was "falsely implicated" in the case "due to police rivalry".

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of allegations, and the gravity of the offence, but without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to bail," Justice Singh had noted.

Tyagi, who flexed political connections and claimed association with the ruling BJP, was caught on camera assaulting the woman, a resident of his Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, after he was challenged by her.

He was also heard saying expletives at the woman, who objected to his installing plants in the common area.

In the wake of the controversy, the BJP had denied links with Tyagi, who had remained at large for four days before being arrested and booked under the Gangsters Act, among other charges.

