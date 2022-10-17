Noida Politician Shrikant Tyagi, Who Abused Woman On Camera, Gets Bail

Shrikant Tyagi should not tamper with evidence, said court

Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman at his apartment complex, was today granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.

Illegal use of a common area was the point over which Shrikant Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP farmer wing leader - a claim refuted by the BJP, had abused a woman in the society in August. He was arrested after social media uproar.

The 34-year-old was charged under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act after he was arrested on August 9 from Meerut by the Noida police.

Following the alleged abuse, authorities reached the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector-93 B in Noida and demolished the illegal structure at the property of Shrikant Tyagi.

Granting bail, the court said Shrikant Tyagi should not tamper with evidence and also not threaten and harass the prosecution witnesses.

The court further said he should not commit an offence similar to the offence he is accused or suspected to have committed.

In case he is found violating any of the bail conditions, the prosecution will be free to move an application for cancellation of the bail.