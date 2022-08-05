Caught On Camera: Noida Man, A BJP Worker, Abuses A Woman Neighbour

BJP functionary Shrikant Tyagi is seen threatening the woman.

A video has surfaced on social media that shows a functionary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) threatening a woman at the housing society near Delhi where he lives. The woman had asked BJP functionary Shrikant Tyagi to remove palm trees he had planted in the park area of Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93B. Mr Tyagi had been involved in the dispute with the society residents since 2019. They accuse him of encroaching upon the common area and the park and threatening them.

The video shows the woman standing up to Mr Tyagi, who even pushes her and raises his arm at her threateningly. The woman maintains her composure and calmly asks Mr Tyagi to comply with the society rules. Other members of the housing society and security guards are seen surrounding Mr Tyagi and the woman.

The BJP functionary abuses one of the security guards too when he tries to intervene and even threatens the woman's family.

"He used bad words for me, my husband and even my children. He pushed me and said I'll face dire consequences if I touch his plants," the woman is heard saying in one of the videos circulating on Twitter.

The Noida Police, meanwhile, said in a tweet that it's team is present on the spot, and on the basis of the application, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections.

थाना फेस-2 नोएडा पुलिस मौके पर मौजूद है, प्रार्थना पत्र के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में FIR पंजीकृत की गई है! आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) August 5, 2022

The residents, especially women, are demanding that Mr Tyagi apologise to them on camera. In another video, the residents are seen removing some of the small trees on their own.

According to his Twitter bio, Mr Tyagi is National Executive Member, Bharatiya Janata Party (Kisaan Morcha) National Co-Coordinator, Yuva Kisaan Samiti Bharatiya Janata Party, (Kisaan Morcha).

Mr Tyagi was served a notice by the Noida Authority in 2020 after Grand Omaxe's residents complained against him, directing him to clear the encroachments.

The society's apartment owners' association (AOA) had approached Noida Authority in October 2019, complaining about the construction of a wall in the common area by the Tyagi family. They also accused him of raising the height of the boundary wall and spoiling the symmetry of his own flat.