Video: Men Perform Stunt On 'Squid Games' Song In Noida, Fined Rs 33,000

Three men climbed on a car. One man sat on the windshield and the other two clung on to the door to shoot a spin-off of 'Squid Games' Noida edition. The police have issued a challan of Rs 33,000 against them for breaking the rules.
A video cost four men Rs 33,000 in Noida when they performed a stunt on their Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner, with a BJP flag on the bonnet, taking spins around a roundabout late at night.
They had put 'round and round' song from Squid Games season 2 in the background and the Noida police issued challans against the vehicle owner for dangerous driving, disobedience of the law, driving without insurance, having tinted glass and not wearing seat belts.
