Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Video: Men Perform Stunt On 'Squid Games' Song In Noida, Fined Rs 33,000

The police have issued a challan of Rs 33,000 against them for breaking the rules.

Read Time: 1 min
Share

A video cost four men Rs 33,000 in Noida when they performed a stunt.

Three men climbed on a car. One man sat on the windshield and the other two clung on to the door to shoot a spin-off of 'Squid Games' Noida edition. The police have issued a challan of Rs 33,000 against them for breaking the rules.

A video cost four men Rs 33,000 in Noida when they performed a stunt on their Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner, with a BJP flag on the bonnet, taking spins around a roundabout late at night.

They had put 'round and round' song from Squid Games season 2 in the background and the Noida police issued challans against the vehicle owner for dangerous driving, disobedience of the law, driving without insurance, having tinted glass and not wearing seat belts.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Noida, Squid Games, Toyota Fortuner
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.