Three Of Gang That Broke Into, Stole Valuables From Cars Arrested: Noida Police

The accused have been sent to jail, the police said (Representational)

Noida Police today said that they have busted a gang that broke into cars across the Delhi-National Capital Region to steal valuable items and arrested three suspects.

The police have also recovered foreign currencies, including bills of US dollar, the Euro, Dirham, Yuan and Thai baht, amounting to over Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

Those held have been identified as Sanjay, alias Michael and Ayappa, Amit, and Suraj, alias Khopdi, all residents of Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar, a police spokesperson said.

"The gang largely targeted vehicles in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and broke into them by breaking glasses using sling shots or some other tool," the official said.

Sanjay alone has 30 FIRs lodged against him, while Amit has 13 and Suraj has 39 cases registered at various police stations in the Delhi-NCR area, the police said.

Besides the foreign currency, the police have also seized four stolen laptops, three gold-coloured rings and a scooter from their possession, they said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against the accused who have been sent to jail, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)