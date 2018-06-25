Three Of A Gang Arrested In Late Night Encounter In Noida, Weapons Found Three of a gang arrested after an encounter in Noida's sector 15

Share EMAIL PRINT Three arrested after an encounter in Noida last night Noida: In a late night encounter, the police in Noida arrested three men and another three apparently fled. The encounter took place on Sunday in sector 15 of Noida, in Delhi suburb said the police.



"We had information of criminals trying to escape in a car. A police team was on vigil at the checkpost. A car with six men inside approached the barricade and when we tried to stop them, they tried to flee," said the officer who was waiting with his team at the checkpost.



The driver of the car lost control and hit a tree in the service lane said the police. "Three of them were caught after an encounter and three others escaped," said the police. The three who were caught have been identified as Ram alias Bharat, Sandeep and Raju.



The gang was involved in looting a gun from a local power substation in sector 20 as per the police.



A pistol, rifle and some cartridges were found on the men.



On June 13, the Delhi Police arrested a 46-year-old man after an encounter in Greater Noida. He was on the wanted list of the police since four criminals were shot dead including gangster Rajesh Bharti. The special cell of the Delhi Police had received a tip that Bharti's gang had planned to carry put an armed robbery in the area.



