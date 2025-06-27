Residents Complained About Power Cut. Greater Noida Guards Smashed Them With Sticks

Residents living at a high-rise housing complex in Greater Noida were punched, kicked, and beaten with sticks after they complained of a power outage, officials said.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the Ecovillage-1 society.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the guards and other staff can be seen hitting some residents with sticks. Another clip shows three to four men punching and kicking the residents in front of a child standing nearby.

ग्रेटर नोएडा वेस्ट: Supertech Eco Village 1 सोसाइटी में सिक्योरिटी गार्ड और मेंटिनेंस स्टाफ की गुंडागर्दी! ⚠️

बिजली न आने की शिकायत करने गए निवासियों को लाठी-डंडों से पीटा। pic.twitter.com/XCdsx7fmYz — Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) June 27, 2025

According to the police, the residents were agitated as there was a power outage in the housing complex for hours. They went to the maintenance staff to complain, but when the latter did not provide any details, the two parties ended up in a heated argument. Soon after, the maintenance staff and some security guards became violent with them.

A resident, who was one of the victims, said there was no electricity for two to three hours.

"The electricity didn't come for two to three hours. The maintenance staff was not picking up our calls, so we went downstairs. When we went there, some other residents were already trying to get answers. As we were talking, some members of the maintenance staff began punching us. One man held my collar as other people hit me with sticks. I was also slapped...my entire body is swollen. My children were crying in the corner," he said.

Officials said four people from the maintenance department have been arrested. They have been identified as Ravindra, Sohit, Sachin Kuntal, and Vipin Kasana.

"Upon receiving the information, we reached the spot and registered a case, and arrested the accused on the charges of assaulting the society residents," DCP Central Noida, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said.

(With inputs from Arvind Uttam)