Pre-Monsoon Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Nearby Areas, Brings Down Heat

Delhi and its neighbouring regions experienced heavy rainfall today, following days of scorching heat and humidity. The showers brought much-needed relief after several sunny days, as monsoon continued to elude the national capital with June coming to a close.

According to the weather office, areas in the east, west, south, and southeast Delhi have recorded rainfall. The city remains under an 'orange' alert which signifies 'be prepared' as per the IMD's colour code.

The rain disrupted traffic in several areas in Delhi. Visuals showed a traffic jam in Sheikh Sarai towards the BRT road in Chirag Delhi.

VIDEO | Delhi: Traffic disrupted on PRAT road in Sheikh Sarai towards BRT road in Chirag Delhi as rain lashes parts of national capital.





The national capital witnessed cloudy conditions for the past three to four days, but light to very light rainfall occurred only in a few areas. The IMD has predicted that the monsoons may hit the Capital between June 30 and July 1.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital

Visuals from IGI Airport





Typically, the southwest monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-30.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, the department said.