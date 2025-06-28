Advertisement
Pre-Monsoon Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Nearby Areas, Brings Down Heat

The rain brought much-needed relief after several sunny days, as monsoon continued to elude the national capital with June coming to a close.

Read Time: 1 min
Pre-Monsoon Rain In Parts Of Delhi, Nearby Areas, Brings Down Heat
Typically, the southwest monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-30.
New Delhi:

Delhi and its neighbouring regions experienced heavy rainfall today, following days of scorching heat and humidity. The showers brought much-needed relief after several sunny days, as monsoon continued to elude the national capital with June coming to a close. 

According to the weather office, areas in the east, west, south, and southeast Delhi have recorded rainfall. The city remains under an 'orange' alert which signifies 'be prepared' as per the IMD's colour code.

The rain disrupted traffic in several areas in Delhi. Visuals showed a traffic jam in Sheikh Sarai towards the BRT road in Chirag Delhi.

The national capital witnessed cloudy conditions for the past three to four days, but light to very light rainfall occurred only in a few areas. The IMD has predicted that the monsoons may hit the Capital between June 30 and July 1.

Typically, the southwest monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27-30.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius, the department said.

Delhi Rain, Noida Rain, Monsoon Delhi
NDTV News
