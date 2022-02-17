Thief Caught And Thrashed By Noida Residents, Dies: Police

Noida: The injured thief was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive, said police. (Representational)

A 30-year-old man died on Wednesday after he was allegedly thrashed by some people who had caught him during a theft bid in a house in Noida, police said.

The police were alerted around 5.30 am that some people in Chotpur village, under Sector 63 police station limits, have caught a thief, officials said.

"The police immediately reached the spot and took the thief in custody. One country-made pistol was seized from his possession along with some stolen items. However, he bore injury marks and was taken to a hospital, but he did not survive," a local police official said.

During probe, it came to light that the dead person, identified as Pankaj Singh, a native of Kannauj district, had jumped into one of the houses in Chotpur village, the official said.

"However, the sound of his jump had woken up some residents of the house who soon nabbed him, while some others from the neighbourhood also gathered there," the policeman said.

Singh is understood to have put out his pistol, but was overpowered by the people, who then thrashed him, the official said, adding some of the locals were detained for questioning over the matter.

The police said the accused has been a repeat offender of Kannauj district and been to jail in the past for several offences.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)