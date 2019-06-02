Four-Storey Building In Noida Market Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported

The incident was reported from Sharma market in Hoshiarpur in Noida's Sector 51 (Representational)

A fire ripped through a four-storey building at a local market in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Noida Saturday night, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, a police official said.

The incident was reported from Sharma market in Hoshiarpur in Noida's Sector 51 around 10.30 pm after which police officials and personnel of the Fire Department were rushed to the spot, the officials said.

"Around half a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused a little before midnight," the police official said.

The cause of the fire and loss to material can be confirmed after probe, the official said.

On Friday, 10 vehicles, including two cars and eight two-wheelers, were gutted in a fire that broke out in a transformer in the industrial hub of Sector 63, according to officials.