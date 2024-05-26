On CCTV, Elderly Man Crossing Road Hit By Speeding Audi In Noida, Dies

CCTV footage shows a speeding Audi hit the elderly man in Noida

A speeding Audi was seen on CCTV hitting an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, killing him on the spot.

The incident comes days after outrage over the deaths of two techies in Pune after a speeding Porsche driven by a drunk teen rammed them.

In the Noida case, the elderly man is seen crossing a road when suddenly the Audi comes from the front and hits him.

The police said the incident happened near Kanchenjunga Apartment in Noida Sector 53. Janak Dev Shah, 63, had retired from All India Radio and lived in Sector 53.

He was going to buy milk, the police said, adding the force of the impact was such that he was flung several feet in the air.

When he did not return home, his family members started looking for him, and found his body on the road.

A police case has been filed over the incident. The police said they are searching for the vehicle and owner details.