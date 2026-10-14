Noida To Get 6-Lane Underpass At Parthala Chowk, Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Travel To Become Easier

Commuters travelling between Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut could soon get relief from traffic jams as the Noida Authority plans to build a six-lane underpass at Parthala Chowk. The project aims to reduce congestion and improve road connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR). According to NDTV India, the proposed underpass will be built beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge. The project is expected to make daily travel easier for thousands of people using the busy junction, particularly during morning and evening rush hours.

Underpass To Reduce Traffic Congestion

Parthala Chowk is one of the busiest junctions in Noida, with more than 1.5 lakh vehicles passing through it every day. Heavy traffic during peak hours often leads to long queues, forcing commuters to spend extra time on the road.

The new underpass will allow vehicles travelling along the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) corridor to pass beneath the junction without stopping at traffic signals. Meanwhile, vehicles using the existing flyover will continue to move above.

The project is expected to reduce traffic pressure at the junction by up to 90 per cent, making journeys faster and smoother.

What Are The Key Features Of The Underpass?

As reported by NDTV India, the proposed underpass will be around 710 metres long and have six lanes, with three lanes in each direction.

The project will also include a 110-metre reinforced cement concrete (RCC) box structure and approach roads measuring around 280 metres on each side.

A drainage system with sumps and pumps will also be installed to prevent waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

Once completed, the underpass is expected to improve traffic movement and reduce delays at one of Noida's busiest road junctions.

Which Areas Will Benefit?

The project will benefit residents of several Noida sectors, including Sectors 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78 and 79.

People living in Sectors 119, 120, 121 and 122, along with residents of Sorkha village and nearby areas, are also expected to benefit.

The underpass will also make daily travel easier for people living near Gaur City in Greater Noida West, many of whom commute to Noida and Delhi for work.

Motorists travelling from Chhijarsi will get improved access towards Faridabad and other parts of Noida.

Residents of Siddharth Vihar and Vasundhara in Ghaziabad are also likely to benefit from better road connectivity.

In addition, vehicles coming from the Delhi-Meerut Expressway towards Noida and Greater Noida will have a more direct route, helping reduce travel time.

When Will Construction Begin?

According to NDTV India, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the underpass is currently being prepared.

The tender process is expected to begin after the Noida Authority Board grants its approval.

The project is expected to have a construction timeline of around 18 months, although an official starting date has not yet been announced.

Once completed, the six-lane underpass is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve road connectivity and provide smoother journeys for commuters travelling between Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut.