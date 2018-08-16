Noida Teen Killed, Body Dumped In River. 3 Arrested

The body was found two days later from Bisrakh area (Representational)

Three people were arrested today for allegedly killing an 18-year-old man and dumping his body in river Hindon here, the police said.

Arun, Sunil and Gaurav -- all in early 20s -- were caught while doing drugs near Chhajarsi colony under Noida Phase 3 police station limits, they said.

The victim, Akash, a resident of Chotpur colony, was reported missing on August 11, the day he had a spat with the accused near the river, a police officer said.

"Akash, along with his friends, was engaged in some game as part of which they were throwing pebbles in the river. The three accused were on the other side of the river," he said.

"Arun apparently got hit by a pebble and the three walked over to the other side and confronted Akash and his friends," he said, adding that the two sides had an argument and the matter came to an end.

Later that evening, the police officer said, the trio again came to the other side of the river and coincidentally found Akash there.

"An argument again broke out between them again, after which the accused slit Akash's throat and dumped his body in the river," he said.

The body was found two days later from Bisrakh area, he added.

Arun, Sunil and Gaurav have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

The knife used in the crime and blood-stained clothes have also been recovered, they said.