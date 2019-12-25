'Sorry Sir...': Noida Students On Sit-In For Classmates Sent To Juvenile Home Over Fake Notice

The Noida students sat in protest outside the District Magistrate's office.

A group of students in Noida near Delhi staged a unique protest on Tuesday, seeking the release of two of their schoolmates from a children's home. Two Class 12 students of a government school were detained after they allegedly circulated a fake official order which said schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, the police said.

The 16-year-old students were sent to a children home after they were produced before the juvenile justice board.

The group of students sat in front of the city magistrate's office in Noida, many holding their ears and some others with their hands folded. They apologised on behalf of the two boys and were seen pleading with the officials.

"They were taken away. We don't know where they are," a boy tells an official who can be hears requesting the students to leave the area.

The official can be heard trying to calmly explain to the students that things will have to be done as per the provisions of the law.

"Sorry sir, please sir," a girl tells him, holding both her ears. "We are children... we don't know so much,' she says.

Schools in Noida had been closed last week due to thecold wave in parts of Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday evening, the forged letter, stating that schools will remain closed on December 23 and 24 too, was widely shared on WhatsApp. The letter had caused confusion, prompting officials to file a police complaint.

"I have come to know that a fake order for closure of schools tomorrow has been circulated under my signature. No such order was issued. A criminal case for fraud and causing panic in public is being lodged," District Magistrate BN Singh had tweeted.

"They said they had forged the order which had fake signatures of the district magistrate to get their winter holidays extended," senior police officer Vaibhav Krishna told news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)