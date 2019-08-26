Fire Breaks Out At Noida Mall, Multiple Fire Engines At Spot

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the Spice Mall, located opposite the Noida Stadium

A fire broke out at Noida's Spice World Mall in Sector 25 on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire began around 2.30 pm and multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot immediately, Fire Department officials said.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the mall, located opposite the Noida Stadium.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, the officials said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.