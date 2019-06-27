Noida Police To Issue Red Cards To Street Harassers, Stalkers

The red cards will be served through anti-Romeo squads of the Noida police. (Representational)

The Noida Police will issue 'red cards' to offenders found harassing women in public places as a warning before initiating criminal proceedings against them if they are caught indulging in the act again, officials said today.

The red cards will be served through anti-Romeo squads, which comprise constables deployed in public places in plain clothes.

The squads were constituted to check stalkers and harassers in Uttar Pradesh soon after Yogi Adityanath assumed the office of the chief minister in 2017.

"The red cards will be handed out to offenders as a warning and if a person who has been previously issued this card is found indulging in such activities again, criminal proceedings will be initiated against that person," a police spokesperson said.

The red cards will have details of the offenders like their name, age, address, parents' information along with the offence for which they have been issued the card like passing lewd remarks, making objectionable gestures at women, among others, he said.

In order to check harassment of girls and women, the Noida Police also plans to reach out to students in schools and colleges and get their feedback regarding the deployment of the anti-Romeo squads in public places.

The initiative is aimed at making these squads more effective and preventing public nuisance and lewd remarks, the spokesperson said.

He added that a meeting to discuss these measures was held by superintendent of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural), Vineet Jaiswal, at the Surajpur office on Tuesday.

"The police will also reach out to schools and colleges and interact with principals and teachers. Forms will be distributed to female students for their feedback on deployment of the anti-Romeo squads," Mr Jaiswal said.

"The forms will include questions like which are the places where girls feel such squads are required -- like outside schools, or coaching centres, etc. and action would be taken accordingly," he added.

On concerns of moral policing and abuse of power by these squads, the official said the very idea of issuing the "red cards" is to check these two aspects while ensuring law and order.

"The red card would serve as a warning, a psychological deterrence to boys and men that you are on police radar now and indulging in eve-teasing or similar nuisance can land you in trouble," he said.

"Earlier, there have been allegations that couples or in some cases men have been made to do sit-ups or punished in similar fashion by the moral police. But now there will be no coercive action, it is only a preventive measure," Mr Jaiswal said.

There are 22 police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar and all have anti-Romeo squads. These squads comprise two women and male constables each, the officials said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.