Noida Police Station Head Faces Action Over Viral Music Video In Uniform

Ajay Chahar was serving as Station House Officer at Noida's Sector 126 police station

The in-charge of a police station in Noida has faced action for shooting a music video in uniform without the permission of authorities. Soon after Ajay Chahar's video was viral, Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh sent the officer to police lines and ordered a departmental inquiry.

Mr Chahar, Station House Officer at Noida's Sector 126 police station, shot a music video in which some young men are seen singing and posing before cars. A policeman reaches the spot and tells them something. One of the men then calls up Mr Chahar. He gets onto a vehicle and reaches the spot. He is then seen asking the policeman to leave. The video ends with Mr Chahar walking with the young men.

The Haryanvi lyrics of the song talks about the solidarity within the Jat community.