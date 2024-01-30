Noida Man Dies After Being Punched On Head In YouTuber Friend's Party

According to police, the party was organised on the night of January 28 (Representational)

A 24-year-old man in Greater Noida died allegedly after he was hit in the head during a party with friends who were under the influence of alcohol, police officials said on Tuesday.

Two of his friends, both aged around 25 years, have been taken into custody by the police and an FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by the father of the victim, they said.

According to police, the party was organised on the night of January 28 by one of the accused to celebrate some YouTube milestone.

"The incident took place in Mohammadpur Gurjar village under Dankaur police station limits. Deepak Singh had gone to a party hosted by Manish Singh, a YouTuber who was celebrating some feat he achieved on the social media platform," Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

"During the party, they also consumed liquor. An argument broke out between some of them after excessive consumption and Deepak was hit with a punch by someone. After that Deepak left the party and went home," Ashok Sharma said.

After two-three hours at home, he started feeling discomfort and was taken to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) where no external injury was found on his body, the officer said.

"Later, he was taken to the private Yatharth Hospital where a (blood) clotting was found in his head because of which he died," the additional DCP said.

He said the body was then sent for a post-mortem after which the family carried out his cremation. They have given a complaint on the basis of which an FIR has been lodged at the local Dankaur police station under relevant provisions of the law, he added.

"Two accused have been taken into custody for interrogation and further investigation is underway," Ashok Sharma added.

