Noida Businessman Dies After His BMW Hits Barricade, Crashes Into Tree

Police said the Noida businessman was driving his BMW at a high speed. (Representational)

A 34-year-old businessman Rohit Gupta was killed in Noida on Saturday when the BMW he was driving rammed a roadside tree after hitting a barricade, police said.

The accident happened at Sector 93 when he was returning to his ATS Village home in Sector 93 from Sector 105 side.

A police official in Phase 2 said Gupta, who belonged to Bulandshahr, lost control of the car after hitting a barricading and crashed into a tree.

He was apparently driving at a high speed and died on the spot.

Based on his identity cards, his family was informed of the accident and his body was sent for autopsy.

For more Noida news, click here.