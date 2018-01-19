New CBI Case Against Ex-Noida Chief Engineer The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the FIR against Yadav Singh, five private companies based in Delhi, Noida and Ranchi and some unidentified Noida officials.

Share EMAIL PRINT The central agency on Friday also conducted searches at eight places New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh corruption case against Noida's former Chief Engineer Yadav Singh for awarding contracts worth Rs 116.39 crore to five private companies by violating tender norms, an official said on Friday.



The central agency on Friday also conducted searches at eight places -- five in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, two in Delhi and one in Ranchi.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the FIR against Yadav Singh, five private companies based in Delhi, Noida and Ranchi and some unidentified Noida officials in the case.



The Noida officials, including then Chief Maintenance Engineer Yadav Singh, are accused of criminal conspiracy and misuse of official position and accepting bribe regularly from contractors and firms while awarding contracts, a CBI official said.



"It was also alleged that Yadav Singh, in conspiracy with other officials of Noida as well as with the said contractors, had awarded several contracts worth Rs 116.39 crore to the five companies in gross violation of tender norms and procedures," the official said.



Those named in the FIR along with Yadav Singh are Javed Ahmed, proprietor of Noida-based Gul Engineers Company, three Directors of a Delhi-based SMP Technology Pvt Ltd -- Sai Raju, Manish Kumar and Prem Pradeep -- and two directors of Noida-based Abu Infracon Pvt Ltd Kumar Saurav and Prem Pradeep.



A proprietor of other Noida-based private electrical company, identified as Sanjay Kumar Gupta, and a proprietor of a Ranchi-based Shakambari Projects, Sanjay Kumar Sharma, were also named in the FIR.



The CBI mentioned charges under criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act in the fresh case against Yadav Singh who is already under the agency's radar for amassing disproportionate assets worth Rs 23 crore in connection with which it had also filed an FIR on July 30, 2015.



