Two-Year-Old Boy Drowns In A Bucket Of Water

Two-Year-Old boy drowned in a bucket of water after he accidentally fell into it at his house in North Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said.Aditya was last seen playing in his house in Wazirpur while his father was asleep. The father then woke up to his son lying lifeless in the bucket, a police officer said.The boy was taken to a hospital nearby where doctors declared him brought dead."It appears Aditya accidentally slipped from the stairs and fell into the bucket. He could not come out and drowned," police added.