Man Stabs Wife To Death On Noida Road

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in Harola village here today, police said.

Ruby was stabbed five times in the gut by her 30-year-old husband, Raju alias Aslam, they said.

Both of them belonged to Gaya in Bihar.

Eight years ago, Ruby had got married to Rafique in Gopalganj, Bihar. But the two later split, and she had a love marriage with Raju after which both of them relocated to Noida and were living in a rented accommodation in Harola village in Sector 5, police said.

Ruby's brother has alleged that Raju was under the suspicion that she still used to meet her first husband. Raju would often assault her because of this, the brother has alleged, according to the FIR.

The police said that the couple was having a troubled relationship for some time now and Raju was not living at their home since last 12 days.

He returned home this afternoon and told his wife and mother-in-law that he was leaving for Mumbai along with their three-year-old son.

Later in the afternoon, Raju confronted Ruby on a road in Sector 5 and stabbed her in front of his mother-in-law and child. The mother-in-law alerted the police and Ruby was rushed to the district hospital, where she succumbed to the wounds, the FIR stated.

Sector 20 Police Station House Officer (SHO) Manish Saxena said a case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) has been registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding husband.

