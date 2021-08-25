Man Sets Wife, Mother-In-Law On Fire Before Torching Self In Noida: Cops

The family hails from Malda in West Bengal, the police said. (Representational)

A man allegedly set his wife and mother-in-law on fire before setting himself ablaze in Noida on Wednesday in a suspected domestic dispute case, police officials said.

All three were rushed to a local hospital with critical burn injuries before being referred to Delhi for further treatment, the officials said.

The family hails from Malda in West Bengal, they said.

The incident took place in the morning in Hajipur village, under Sector 39 police station limits, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

"The family lives in a rented accommodation in Hajipur village here. According to initial information, Mohan Das poured kerosene oil on his wife and mother-in-law and set them on fire before setting himself ablaze," Mr Singh said.

"Apparently, a dispute within the family led to the incident. The family is also believed to be facing a case in Family Court. Details of these are still to be ascertained," he said.

The trio was later taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment, the police said, adding further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out.