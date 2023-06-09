Man Dies By Suicide At Metro Station On Blue Line In Noida

The incident took place at Noida Sector 52 metro station on Delhi Metro's Blue Line (Representational)

An unidentified person died allegedly after he jumped in front of a metro train in Noida today, police said.

The incident took place at the Sector 52 metro station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's corridor, a police official said.

"The incident was reported in the morning after which officials of the local Sector 49 police station went to the spot," the official said.

"The man appeared to have been around 35 years of age. Efforts are on to ascertain his identity," the official added.

The body is being sent for a forensic test and further legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter, the police said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)