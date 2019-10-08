Man Claimed He Could Convert Rupees Into Dollars With 'Magic', Arrested

The accused cheated duped one man of Rs 10 lakh. (Representational)

A man from Cameroon has been arrested in Noida for national was allegedly cheating people by claiming he could convert their Indian currency notes into American dollars through "magic", the police said.

The accused, Kamleu-Nya Alain, was arrested from Noida's Sector 121, the police said.

He told police that he had earlier been jailed in India for fraud and his passport is submitted at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi, Noida Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

"He would promise people to return them more money, and convert their Indian currency notes into US dollar notes. A white powder and water-like fluid has been seized from his possession which he would use for the ''magic trick'' for converting notes," he said.

A man approached the police on Monday claiming the man had cheated him of Rs 10 lakh using the same "magic trick". Alain would use his "magic trick" on notes and tell people to check the money after two hours and find it converted into American dollars, the officer said.

"The victim handed him over Rs 10 lakh and got back a packet of plain papers in the shape of currency notes, with the first and last notes of the wad having Rs 2,000 note, which was printed by the accused," Mr Jaiswal said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.