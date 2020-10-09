Man Arrested For Social Media Posts On PM, Chief Minister In UP: Police

Police arrested the man for alleged objectionable posts in Noida on Friday. (Representational)

A middle-aged man, accused of posting objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, was arrested in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

Yogesh Chaudhary, alias Shiv Pratap, last week made the remarks on Facebook after which a local BJP office-bearer approached the Jewar police station.

"Chaudhary has been arrested after an FIR was lodged against him on the basis of a complaint made by BJP's Jewar unit chief Ashok Sharma on October 5, alleging indecent and objectionable comments against the UP chief minister," a police spokesperson said.

"Chaudhary had made similar comments against the prime minister also," police official Jewar Umesh Bahadur told PTI.

He said the accused is a property dealer but identifies himself as a "farmer" and "leader of a farmers'' union".

The case has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), according to police.