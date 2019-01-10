Man Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old Step-Daughter In Noida: Police

The accused man has been arrested and charged with rape (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Noida on Wednesday for allegedly raping his eight-year-old step-daughter, police said.

The eight-year-old girl was raped by the man on Tuesday night at their home in Harola village in Noida following which her mother approached the police with a complaint against her second husband, they said.

"The woman has claimed in her complaint that her husband is an alcoholic and would often beat the child up," the official said.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 20 police station against the man, who works as a labourer, and he was arrested, a police official said, adding the child was also sent for a medical examination.

The man has been charged with rape and also under provisions of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, according to the police.

"He was produced before a local court which has remanded him in judicial custody," they added.

