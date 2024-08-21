Noida Man Jailed For 10 Years For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In 2021

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him. (Representational)

A court in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2021.

A police spokesperson said the court convicted the accused, Kallu, and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment. It also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on him.

He said that a person had lodged a report at the Sector 49 police station on January 25, 2021, that Kallu had kidnapped his minor daughter.

The spokesperson said that the police rescued the teenager and her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.

He said that the police arrested Kallu and later filed a charge sheet against him.

