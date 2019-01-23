Man Arrested For Killing Former Live-In Partner In Greater Noida

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on her body. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at a Greater Noida apartment, the police said today.

The accused, Sonu Chauhan, who is married and has two children, was absconding since the killing of the 25-year-old woman on Sunday afternoon at Ajnara Homes.

The two had lived together for three years, but due to some differences separated on a bitter note, the police said.

The woman, a native of Aligarh, was living with her sister and brother-in-law in the flat, but they had gone out for some work during the time of the incident, the police said.

When they returned in the evening, they found her lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab injuries on her body, they said.

An FIR was registered at the Bisrakh police station on a complaint by the woman's sister following which a CCTV footage of the residential society was procured which showed Mr Chauhan entering the flat on Sunday.

"Chauhan, in his early 30s, was arrested today from the Tigri roundabout," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna said.

"They were together in a live-in relationship for three years, but due to some differences separated on a bitter note. After which the accused, a married man, killed her," he said.

The officer said during the probe it has emerged that the woman was forcing the accused for money and this angle was also being investigated.

"They were working together on contract at a government office in Delhi and had got to know each other there only, as initial probe has suggested," the SSP said.

The knife used for committing the crime has been recovered and other evidences from the crime scene also linked him as the culprit, and based on those, Mr Chauhan has been arrested, the police said.

Officials said the parents of the woman, who quit her job earlier this month, had objected to her relationship with a married man.

Mr Chauhan has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and under the Arms Act, the police said, adding that he will be produced before a court.