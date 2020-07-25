Man Allegedly Kills Baby During Fight With Wife In Noida, Arrested: Cops

The police said the man will be sent to jail while further proceedings are underway. (Representational)

A man has been arrested for allegedly throwing his 14-month old daughter on the ground and killing her during an argument with his wife at their house in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the police said.

The man, 28, and his wife, 23, from Bihar, lived in a JJ colony in Sector 22 of Noida. The man, identified as Jamshed, works as a labourer.

"On Thursday afternoon, the couple had a fight during which the man threw their daughter at his wife and she fell on the floor. The child was taken to a local hospital and later referred to Delhi but she died midway," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said.

A complaint was registered at the local Sector 24 police station by the child's mother today and a case was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), following which the father was arrested, he said.

The accused will be sent to jail and further proceedings are underway, he added.