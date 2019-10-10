Man, 28, Rapes Landlord's 3-Year-Old Daughter In Noida, Arrested: Cops

The accused has been sent to judicial custody in the rape case, police said (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested and sent to jail on Thursday for allegedly raping the three-year-old daughter of his landlord in Noida, police said.

Deepak was staying in the survivor's house on rent and worked in a private company, the police said.

"The incident took place late on Wednesday night when the accused lured the girl to his room and forced himself on her. Later the parents got to know of the incident and informed the police after which he was arrested," SHO Farmood Ali Pundir said.

The accused has been charged under IPC section 376 (rape) and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the SHO said.

Deepak was produced in a local court which remanded him in judicial custody, the official added.

