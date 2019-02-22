IAS Officer Finds Her Fake LinkedIn Account, Lodges Police Complaint

According to the officials, the case was transferred to the Noida Cyber Cell. (Representational)

A fake social media account of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer B Chandrakala has been closed, days after she reported the matter with the city police alleging identity theft, say officials.

The IAS officer, who is special secretary for secondary education with the state government, had made a complaint on February 8 about her fake LinkedIn account and a case was registered under the Information Technology (IT) Act, they said.

"The fake account has been closed. Search is on to trace the culprit who was running the fake account," senior police official Vaibhav Krishna told news agency PTI.

According to the officials, the case was lodged at the Sector 49 police station and then transferred to the Noida Cyber Cell.

The 2008-batch IAS officer had become famous after her videos emerged on social media, which caught her in action against corrupt officials.

Later, the CBI filed a case against her in connection with a probe in the illegal land mining in Hamirpur district between 2012 and 2016.

In her complaint, she wanted the fake account to be blocked.

"The fake account being run in my name using my photograph and designation and is publishing objectionable obscene content," she stated in the FIR, demanding removal of the content from the profile and action against culprit.

"Take action against such ill-intentioned person/persons who is trying to impersonate me and tarnish my career," she said.

The fake LinkedIn profile of Chandrakala reportedly had several IAS, IPS and other government officials as her ''connections'' (a LinkedIn word for profile contacts).