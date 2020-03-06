Woman Found Dead With Head Smashed In Flat Near Delhi, Friend Held: Cops

A 49-year-old woman was found dead at her home in Greater Noida.

One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a middle-aged woman in Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

A 49-year-old woman, with her head smashed, was found dead in her flat in Greater Noida West on Thursday. A murder case was subsequently registered.

The police said the accused, Raghav, was a friend of the woman and committed the crime owing to some monetary dispute. Both came in contact through an app about two and a half years ago and became close friends. Raghav had been frequenting her flat thereafter.

Police zeroed in on the man after going through the footage from a CCTV installed near the woman's flat.

Senior Noida police officer Harish Chander said the crime came to light when the woman's son, who works in Gurgaon near Delhi, visited the flat but found it locked from outside.

"After getting no response from his mother on phone, he broke open the lock to enter the flat. He found her body inside, following which he called police," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)