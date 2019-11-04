Woman Falls From 18th Floor In Greater Noida, Dies; Police Suspect Murder

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained, police said (Representational)

A woman died after falling off from the eighteenth floor of a high-rise building in Greater Noida on Sunday.

The police suspect it to be a case of murder.

"The person who committed the murder escaped from the spot," SP Greater Noida Ranvijay Singh said.

The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

The police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway.

