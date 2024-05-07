Woman's Body Found In Water Tank At Noida University, Husband On The Run

The woman's body has been found in a water tank on the campus

Panic struck the campus of Greater Noida's Gautam Buddha University yesterday when a woman's body was recovered from a water tank in the staff quarters building. Preliminary probe has revealed that the woman lived there with her husband and mother-in-law. Police suspect that the two allegedly murdered her and fled the spot.

The woman's husband, police have learnt, worked in the JIMS Hospital nearby. The two would often quarrel, local residents have told police. There was a fight on Sunday night too. Police suspect that the fight ended in the woman's murder. They are now looking for her husband and mother-in-law. Based on a complaint by the woman's relatives, a case has been registered and teams formed to track down the missing accused.

Soon after news spread that a woman's body has been founded in the cemented water tank, top police officers reached the spot and recovered it.

Senior police officer Shivhari Meena said the body has been sent for autopsy. "We have registered a case and a team has been formed to search for the absconding accused. All aspects are being probed and the matter will be unearthed soon," he said.