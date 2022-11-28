2 Found Dead In Water Tank In Rajasthan. They Were Missing For 2 Weeks

The woman's in-laws had filed a missing complaint. (Representational)

The dead bodies of a man and a woman were found in a water tank in Barmer district of Rajasthan, the police said today. They have been identified as Channani and Jogaram, residents of Sindhari.

The woman, who was married, reportedly had an affair with the man, and both of them were missing since November 13.

The dead bodies, which are reportedly about 10 days old, have been taken out of the tank and will be handed over to their relatives for last rites after post-mortem, police said.

The woman had married another man, Vishnaram, six months ago but she went missing from her in-laws' house on November 13. Her in-laws had also filed a missing complaint at the Sindhari police station.

The police then launched a search for her and even visited Hyderabad on the basis of suspicion.