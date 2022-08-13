Explosives Begin To Be Placed At Noida Twin Towers, Demolition On August 28

Supertech's 40-storey Noida twin towers covered with geo-fabric ahead of demolition.

Explosives to demolish the 40-storey Noida twin towers have begun to be installed and positioned this morning. The towers, which were being built by real estate firm Supertech, are going to be brought down on August 28.

Several vans carrying the explosives were seen arriving at the site this morning.

As per the information, the twin towers will be rigged with explosives that weigh 325 kilograms, which will be towed with the Super Power 90 (25X200mm). It will comprise of 10,990 Non-Electronic Detonators, four electronic detonators, and a solar cord of 63,300 metres.

The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for the rigging of the twin towers with explosives. The demolition was supposed to happen on August 21 but the top court accepted Noida Authority's request to extend the date to August 28.

The twin towers are set to be razed due to grave violations of building norms. The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by home buyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

The Supreme Court has said that date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.



