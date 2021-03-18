Large Gatherings Banned In UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar Till April 30

The orders were issued to prevent spread of Covid during upcoming festivals. (Representational image)

Restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which bars assembly of more than four people, have been imposed till April 30 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in view of upcoming festivals.

The festivals of Holi, Good Friday, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Hanuman Jayanti will fall between March 17-April 30.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued orders under section 144 criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the festivals this month.

As many as 28,903 new cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,14,38,734, including 2,34,406 active cases and 1,10,45,284 recoveries.

The number of dead stands at 1,59,044 including 188 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.As many as 3,50,64,536 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far.