Virus Scare Over Students At Birthday Party, Noida School Cancels Exams

A private school in Noida near Delhi has cancelled internal exams for high school students after the parent of a child who studies there was tested positive for coronavirus. The man, a 45-year-old resident of east Delhi, is the first person in the capital who has been tested positive for the virus that has infected more than 88,000 people across the globe and killed over 3,000.

The school premises are being sanitised by the local health authorities after there was a sense of panic because the man's two children had come in contact with five people at a birthday party in Noida over the weekend.

The five, along with the man's family, have been quarantined in their homes and will undergo tests for coronavirus.

Students can return to the school after the campus is fumigated in a 20-minute procedure.

Though the Noida school has not officially closed, several parents took their children home today. Many have chosen not to send their children to the school today. The internal exams for Class 7 and above were cancelled as a precautionary measure, due to "certain unavoidable circumstances". "The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave," the school said in a message in parents.

The Delhi-based patient has a travel history from Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. Italy is among the countries that have emerged as a major spawning ground for the novel coronavirus. According to sources, thhe was not screened at the Delhi airport because he flew in from Austria's Vienna where the outbreak has not been declared serious.

Meanwhile, the crew of an Air India February 25 Vienna-Delhi in which he returned home has been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days. It's not yet clear if a similar advisory has been issued to the passengers.